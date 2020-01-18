Torex Gold Resources Inc to Post Q1 2020 Earnings of $0.22 Per Share, Cormark Forecasts (TSE:TXG)

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Torex Gold Resources Inc (TSE:TXG) – Investment analysts at Cormark decreased their Q1 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Torex Gold Resources in a research report issued on Wednesday, January 15th. Cormark analyst R. Gray now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.22 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.24. Cormark also issued estimates for Torex Gold Resources’ Q2 2020 earnings at $0.22 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $0.22 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.25 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $0.92 EPS.

Torex Gold Resources (TSE:TXG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported C$0.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.47 by C$0.01. The company had revenue of C$261.67 million during the quarter.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. CIBC reissued a “neutral” rating and set a C$20.50 target price on shares of Torex Gold Resources in a research report on Wednesday, September 25th. Scotiabank raised their price target on Torex Gold Resources from C$24.00 to C$26.00 in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Torex Gold Resources from C$24.00 to C$22.00 in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity cut their price objective on shares of Torex Gold Resources from C$24.50 to C$23.50 in a research report on Wednesday.

Shares of TXG stock opened at C$17.56 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $1.53 billion and a PE ratio of 40.74. Torex Gold Resources has a 1 year low of C$11.41 and a 1 year high of C$21.91. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$19.57 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$18.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.02, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 0.92.

About Torex Gold Resources

Torex Gold Resources Inc engages in the exploration, development, and operation of mineral properties in Mexico. The company explores for gold, silver, copper, and carbon deposits. It holds a 100% interest in the Morelos Gold property comprising the El Limón Guajes mine and the Media Luna deposit that consists of 7 mineral concessions covering a total area of approximately 29,000 hectares located in the Guerrero Gold Belt in southern Mexico.

