Torotel (OTCMKTS:TTLO) Trading Down 0.3%

Torotel, Inc. (OTCMKTS:TTLO) shares were down 0.3% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $7.66 and last traded at $7.68, approximately 25,487 shares were traded during mid-day trading. An increase of 223% from the average daily volume of 7,891 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.70.

The business’s 50 day moving average is $7.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.88.

About Torotel (OTCMKTS:TTLO)

Torotel, Inc, through its subsidiary, Torotel Products, Inc, designs, manufactures, distributes, markets, and sells various precision magnetic components for use in military, commercial aerospace, and industrial electronic industries in the United States. The company's products include transformers, inductors, reactors, chokes, toroidal coils, high voltage transformers, dry-type transformers, and electro-mechanical assemblies.

