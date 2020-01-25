Torstar (OTCMKTS:TORSF) Shares Up 19.9%

Shares of Torstar Corporation (OTCMKTS:TORSF) shot up 19.9% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $0.33 and last traded at $0.33, 10,500 shares were traded during trading. An increase of 313% from the average session volume of 2,544 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.28.

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $0.31 and its 200 day moving average is $0.54.

Torstar Company Profile (OTCMKTS:TORSF)

Torstar Corporation operates as a media company in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Community Brands, Daily Brands, and Digital Ventures. The company publishes the Toronto Star newspaper; the Metro daily print editions; Sing Tao Daily, a Chinese-language daily newspaper, as well as operates thestar.com, a newspaper Website in Canada; and operates Toronto.com, Torstar Syndication Services, and The Kit, a print and digital publication focuses on beauty, fashion, and wellness.

See Also: New Google Finance Tool and Screening Stocks