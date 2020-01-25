TORTOISE PIPELI/COM (NYSE:TTP) Shares Cross Above 200 Day Moving Average of $12.96

TORTOISE PIPELI/COM (NYSE:TTP)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $12.96 and traded as high as $13.06. TORTOISE PIPELI/COM shares last traded at $13.06, with a volume of 2,718 shares trading hands.

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.95.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP raised its position in TORTOISE PIPELI/COM by 196.0% in the third quarter. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP now owns 343,317 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $4,551,000 after purchasing an additional 227,317 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its position in TORTOISE PIPELI/COM by 19.9% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 267,097 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $3,838,000 after purchasing an additional 44,370 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in TORTOISE PIPELI/COM by 3.5% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 128,223 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,700,000 after purchasing an additional 4,309 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in TORTOISE PIPELI/COM by 185.9% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 57,017 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $820,000 after purchasing an additional 37,075 shares during the period. Finally, Boenning & Scattergood Inc. purchased a new stake in TORTOISE PIPELI/COM in the fourth quarter valued at $502,000.

About TORTOISE PIPELI/COM (NYSE:TTP)

Tortoise Pipeline & Energy Fund, Inc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Tortoise Capital Advisors, LLC. It invests in public equity markets of North America. The fund invests in pipeline companies that engage in the business of transporting natural gas, natural gas liquids, crude oil, and refined petroleum products.

