Tortoise Water Fund (BATS:TBLU) Shares Up 0.9%

Tortoise Water Fund (BATS:TBLU) shares shot up 0.9% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $36.08 and last traded at $35.90, 1,337 shares changed hands during trading. The stock had previously closed at $35.56.

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $34.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $32.16.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 2nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st were issued a dividend of $0.1187 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 30th. This represents a $0.47 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.32%. This is a boost from Tortoise Water Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04.

