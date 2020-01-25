Toshiba (OTCMKTS:TOSBF) Earning Somewhat Favorable News Coverage, Report Shows

Media stories about Toshiba (OTCMKTS:TOSBF) have trended somewhat positive on Saturday, according to InfoTrie Sentiment. The research group identifies negative and positive media coverage by monitoring more than 6,000 news and blog sources in real time. The firm ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative five to positive five, with scores nearest to five being the most favorable. Toshiba earned a news impact score of 1.72 on their scale. InfoTrie also gave news coverage about the company an news buzz score of 0 out of 10, meaning that recent media coverage is extremely unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the near future.

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

These are some of the news articles that may have impacted Toshiba’s score:

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Toshiba from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th.

OTCMKTS TOSBF opened at $33.75 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $34.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.64. Toshiba has a 12 month low of $28.81 and a 12 month high of $36.05.

Toshiba Company Profile

Toshiba Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets electronic and electrical products and systems worldwide. It operates through six segments: Energy Systems & Solutions, Infrastructure Systems & Solutions, Retail & Printing Solutions, Storage & Electronic Devices Solutions, Industrial ICT Solutions, and Others.

See Also: Swap