Toshiba (OTCMKTS:TOSYY) Share Price Passes Below 50-Day Moving Average of $17.12

Toshiba Corp (OTCMKTS:TOSYY) shares passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $17.12 and traded as low as $16.46. Toshiba shares last traded at $16.54, with a volume of 7,689 shares traded.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on TOSYY shares. ValuEngine cut shares of Toshiba from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Toshiba from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, October 4th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Toshiba from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 27th.

The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 197.63 and a beta of 0.81. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.32.

Toshiba Company Profile (OTCMKTS:TOSYY)

Toshiba Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets electronic and electrical products and systems worldwide. It operates through six segments: Energy Systems & Solutions, Infrastructure Systems & Solutions, Retail & Printing Solutions, Storage & Electronic Devices Solutions, Industrial ICT Solutions, and Others.

