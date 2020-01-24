Total Energy Services (TSE:TOT) Shares Cross Below 200-Day Moving Average of $6.40

Total Energy Services Inc (TSE:TOT) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $6.40 and traded as low as $5.82. Total Energy Services shares last traded at $5.85, with a volume of 42,922 shares trading hands.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on TOT shares. CIBC reduced their price objective on Total Energy Services from C$10.50 to C$8.50 in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Total Energy Services from C$7.50 to C$7.00 in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on Total Energy Services from C$7.50 to C$8.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, TD Securities reduced their price objective on Total Energy Services from C$7.00 to C$6.50 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 8th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 56.16, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of C$5.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$6.36. The company has a market cap of $258.08 million and a PE ratio of 23.72.

Total Energy Services (TSE:TOT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported C($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.01 by C($0.15). The business had revenue of C$171.21 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$191.50 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Total Energy Services Inc will post 0.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Total Energy Services Inc bought 94,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 29th. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$5.67 per share, with a total value of C$534,832.64. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 94,400 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$534,832.64. Also, Director Daniel Kim Halyk bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 2nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$5.40 per share, for a total transaction of C$27,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 1,208,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$6,527,520. In the last quarter, insiders acquired 204,630 shares of company stock valued at $1,161,885.

Total Energy Services Company Profile (TSE:TOT)

Total Energy Services Inc provides diversified energy services. It operates through four segments: Contract Drilling Services; Rentals and Transportation Services; Compression and Process Services; and Well Servicing. The Contract Drilling Services segment offers contract drilling services to oil and gas exploration and development companies in the United States and Australia.

