Total (EPA:FP) PT Set at €56.00 by Kepler Capital Markets

Kepler Capital Markets set a €56.00 ($65.12) price target on Total (EPA:FP) in a research note published on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the oil and gas exploration company’s stock.

FP has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Goldman Sachs Group set a €69.00 ($80.23) price objective on Total and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. HSBC set a €53.30 ($61.98) price objective on Total and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Credit Suisse Group set a €61.00 ($70.93) price objective on Total and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €53.00 ($61.63) price objective on Total and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €52.00 ($60.47) target price on Total and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of €57.61 ($66.99).

FP traded up €0.06 ($0.07) during trading hours on Friday, reaching €47.39 ($55.10). 4,131,511 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,940,000. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of €48.75 and a 200 day moving average price of €47.51. Total has a 52-week low of €42.22 ($49.09) and a 52-week high of €49.33 ($57.36).

About Total

TOTAL SA operates as an integrated oil and gas company worldwide. The company operates through Exploration & Production; Gas, Renewables & Power; Refining & Chemicals; and Marketing & Services segments. The Exploration & Production segment engages in the exploration and production activities in approximately 50 countries, and produces oil or gas in approximately 30 countries.

