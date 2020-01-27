Total SA (NYSE:TOT) Short Interest Up 106.7% in January

Total SA (NYSE:TOT) was the target of a large increase in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,150,000 shares, an increase of 106.7% from the December 31st total of 1,040,000 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 1,600,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.3 days.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of TOT. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in shares of Total in the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Allworth Financial LP increased its stake in shares of Total by 179.5% during the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 545 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Enterprise Trust & Investment Co acquired a new position in shares of Total during the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. Ellevest Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Total during the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Savior LLC acquired a new position in shares of Total during the 4th quarter worth about $48,000. Institutional investors own 5.97% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Piper Jaffray Companies started coverage on shares of Total in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $68.00 price objective on the stock. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Total in a research note on Sunday, January 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Total in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Total currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $59.29.

TOT traded down $0.21 during trading on Monday, hitting $51.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 29,103 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,790,274. The firm has a market capitalization of $139.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.72. Total has a twelve month low of $47.70 and a twelve month high of $58.82. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $54.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $52.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Total (NYSE:TOT) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.14. Total had a return on equity of 9.96% and a net margin of 4.81%. The firm had revenue of $48.59 billion for the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Total will post 4.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 28th. Investors of record on Friday, January 3rd will be issued a $0.606 dividend. This represents a $2.42 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 2nd. Total’s payout ratio is presently 47.92%.

TOTAL SA operates as an integrated oil and gas company worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Exploration & Production; Gas, Renewables & Power; Refining & Chemicals; and Marketing & Services. The Exploration & Production segment is involved in exploration and production activities in approximately 50 countries, and produces oil or gas in approximately 30 countries.

