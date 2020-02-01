Totally Hip Technologies (CVE:THP) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $0.07

Totally Hip Technologies Inc (CVE:THP)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low on Thursday . The company traded as low as C$0.07 and last traded at C$0.07, with a volume of 13000 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$0.08.

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 44.44. The company has a market cap of $9.20 million and a PE ratio of -8.75. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$0.11 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$0.15.

Totally Hip Technologies Company Profile (CVE:THP)

Totally Hip Technologies Inc does not have significant operations. The company is seeking new business opportunities. Previously, it was engaged in the development of convergent media technologies. The company was founded in 1995 and is based in Vancouver, Canada.

Recommended Story: Bid-Ask Spread