Totally Plc (LON:TLY) Declares GBX 0.25 Dividend

Totally Plc (LON:TLY) announced a dividend on Wednesday, January 22nd, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, January 30th will be given a dividend of GBX 0.25 ($0.00) per share by the health services provider on Friday, February 28th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 30th. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

LON TLY opened at GBX 14.50 ($0.19) on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.16. Totally has a twelve month low of GBX 8.60 ($0.11) and a twelve month high of GBX 15.93 ($0.21). The company has a market cap of $26.42 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.53. The business’s fifty day moving average is GBX 13.29 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 11.34.

In related news, insider Michael (Mike) Rogers bought 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 6th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 14 ($0.18) per share, with a total value of £7,000 ($9,208.10).

Separately, Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 50 ($0.66) target price on shares of Totally in a report on Wednesday, November 6th.

Totally Company Profile

Totally plc, through its subsidiaries, provides out-of-hospital healthcare services in the United Kingdom. The company offers a range of treatments and advice for musculoskeletal injuries and conditions, such as physiotherapy and podiatry to NHS patients; occupational health and ergonomic services to corporate clients, including display screen equipment assessments; post-injury returns to work suitability assessments; podiatry treatment; and sports massage services.

