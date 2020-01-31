Tottenham Acquisition I Limited Units (OTCMKTS:TOTAU) Stock Price Up 1.5%

Tottenham Acquisition I Limited Units (OTCMKTS:TOTAU) shares rose 1.5% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $10.69 and last traded at $10.69, approximately 9,000 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 100% from the average daily volume of 4,500 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.53.

The company has a 50-day moving average of $10.54 and a 200-day moving average of $10.46.

Tottenham Acquisition I Limited Units Company Profile (OTCMKTS:TOTAU)

Tottenham Acquisition I Limited intends to enter into a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, recapitalization, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. It focuses on technology, media, telecom, education, e-commerce, health-care, and consumer goods industries with primary operations in Asia.

