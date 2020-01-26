Touchstar (LON:TST) Sets New 1-Year High at $47.00

Touchstar PLC (LON:TST)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as GBX 47 ($0.62) and last traded at GBX 44.50 ($0.59), with a volume of 41235 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 43 ($0.57).

The business has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 38.32 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 38.32. The company has a market capitalization of $3.77 million and a PE ratio of -4.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 133.76, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.11.

About Touchstar (LON:TST)

Touchstar plc, together with its subsidiaries, designs and builds rugged mobile computing devices in the United Kingdom, Europe, and internationally. It supplies, installs, and maintains software applications and hardware solutions for mobile applications in the airline, transport, logistics, and access control industries.

