TOUGHBUILT INDU/SH (NASDAQ:TBLT) Shares Down 8.1%

TOUGHBUILT INDU/SH (NASDAQ:TBLT)’s stock price fell 8.1% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $0.35 and last traded at $0.34, 29,506 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 99% from the average session volume of 3,016,649 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.37.

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.64, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.73.

TOUGHBUILT INDU/SH (NASDAQ:TBLT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 19th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $4.78 million for the quarter.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in TOUGHBUILT INDU/SH stock. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in TOUGHBUILT INDU/SH (NASDAQ:TBLT) by 799.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 140,628 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 125,000 shares during the period. Barclays PLC owned about 0.48% of TOUGHBUILT INDU/SH worth $44,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 4.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About TOUGHBUILT INDU/SH (NASDAQ:TBLT)

Toughbuilt Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes home improvement and construction products for the building industry in the United States and internationally. The company offers tool pouches, tool rigs, tool belts and accessories, tools bags, totes, various storage solutions, and office organizers/bags for laptop/tablet/cellphones, etc.; and kneepads.

