TOUGHBUILT INDU/SH (NASDAQ:TBLT) Shares Gap Down to $0.29

TOUGHBUILT INDU/SH (NASDAQ:TBLT)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $0.29, but opened at $0.29. TOUGHBUILT INDU/SH shares last traded at $0.27, with a volume of 29,329 shares traded.

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.64, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $0.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.33.

TOUGHBUILT INDU/SH (NASDAQ:TBLT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 19th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $4.78 million during the quarter.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in TOUGHBUILT INDU/SH stock. Barclays PLC raised its position in shares of TOUGHBUILT INDU/SH (NASDAQ:TBLT) by 799.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 140,628 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 125,000 shares during the period. Barclays PLC owned about 0.48% of TOUGHBUILT INDU/SH worth $44,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 4.57% of the company’s stock.

TOUGHBUILT INDU/SH Company Profile (NASDAQ:TBLT)

Toughbuilt Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes home improvement and construction products for the building industry in the United States and internationally. The company offers tool pouches, tool rigs, tool belts and accessories, tools bags, totes, various storage solutions, and office organizers/bags for laptop/tablet/cellphones, etc.; and kneepads.

Featured Article: Buy Rating