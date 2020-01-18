Tourmaline Oil Corp (TSE:TOU) Senior Officer Mike Rose Purchases 2,500 Shares

Tourmaline Oil Corp (TSE:TOU) Senior Officer Mike Rose acquired 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 17th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$14.99 per share, with a total value of C$37,485.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,617,737 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$159,202,348.58.

Mike Rose also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, January 15th, Mike Rose bought 2,500 shares of Tourmaline Oil stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$15.13 per share, for a total transaction of C$37,820.50.

On Monday, January 13th, Mike Rose bought 2,500 shares of Tourmaline Oil stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$15.61 per share, for a total transaction of C$39,018.00.

On Tuesday, December 24th, Mike Rose bought 5,000 shares of Tourmaline Oil stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$15.05 per share, with a total value of C$75,274.00.

On Friday, December 20th, Mike Rose purchased 2,500 shares of Tourmaline Oil stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$14.86 per share, with a total value of C$37,149.50.

On Monday, December 9th, Mike Rose purchased 2,500 shares of Tourmaline Oil stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$13.87 per share, for a total transaction of C$34,662.50.

On Monday, December 2nd, Mike Rose purchased 2,500 shares of Tourmaline Oil stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$12.02 per share, for a total transaction of C$30,050.00.

On Thursday, November 28th, Mike Rose acquired 2,500 shares of Tourmaline Oil stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$12.43 per share, for a total transaction of C$31,069.00.

On Tuesday, November 26th, Mike Rose acquired 2,500 shares of Tourmaline Oil stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$12.50 per share, with a total value of C$31,250.00.

On Friday, November 22nd, Mike Rose acquired 2,500 shares of Tourmaline Oil stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$12.99 per share, with a total value of C$32,475.00.

On Monday, November 18th, Mike Rose bought 2,500 shares of Tourmaline Oil stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$12.92 per share, with a total value of C$32,311.00.

Shares of TOU stock opened at C$14.61 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.97 billion and a P/E ratio of 8.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.89, a current ratio of 0.60 and a quick ratio of 0.52. Tourmaline Oil Corp has a 1-year low of C$10.45 and a 1-year high of C$22.62. The firm has a fifty day moving average of C$14.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$13.90.

Tourmaline Oil (TSE:TOU) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported C$0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$462.28 million during the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Tourmaline Oil Corp will post 0.78 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st were given a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 13th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.29%. Tourmaline Oil’s payout ratio is 26.68%.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. CIBC cut their price target on Tourmaline Oil from C$25.00 to C$20.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Tourmaline Oil from C$24.00 to C$18.00 in a report on Friday, October 18th. TD Securities upgraded Tourmaline Oil from a “buy” rating to an “action list buy” rating and set a C$24.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Raymond James restated an “outperform” rating and set a C$16.00 price objective on shares of Tourmaline Oil in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, Scotiabank cut their target price on Tourmaline Oil from C$23.00 to C$21.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Tourmaline Oil currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$20.13.

About Tourmaline Oil

Tourmaline Oil Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas properties in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin. The company holds interests in properties located in the Alberta Deep Basin, NEBC Montney, and the Peace River High Triassic oil complex.

