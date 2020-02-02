Tourmaline Oil (TSE:TOU) Given New C$21.00 Price Target at National Bank Financial

Tourmaline Oil (TSE:TOU) had its price target decreased by analysts at National Bank Financial from C$22.00 to C$21.00 in a report released on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. National Bank Financial’s target price points to a potential upside of 57.30% from the company’s current price.

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. TD Securities raised Tourmaline Oil from a “buy” rating to an “action list buy” rating and set a C$24.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Scotiabank lowered their target price on Tourmaline Oil from C$23.00 to C$21.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. CIBC lowered their target price on Tourmaline Oil from C$25.00 to C$20.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Raymond James reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a C$16.00 target price on shares of Tourmaline Oil in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, Tudor Pickering & Holt set a C$16.00 target price on Tourmaline Oil and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$20.03.

Shares of Tourmaline Oil stock opened at C$13.35 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.89. The firm has a market cap of $3.63 billion and a P/E ratio of 8.10. Tourmaline Oil has a fifty-two week low of C$10.45 and a fifty-two week high of C$22.62. The business has a 50-day moving average price of C$14.79 and a 200 day moving average price of C$13.73.

Tourmaline Oil (TSE:TOU) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported C$0.06 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$462.28 million during the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Tourmaline Oil will post 0.77 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Senior Officer Mike Rose bought 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$15.61 per share, with a total value of C$39,018.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 10,601,830 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$165,464,881.18. Insiders have bought 35,000 shares of company stock valued at $486,259 over the last ninety days.

Tourmaline Oil Company Profile

Tourmaline Oil Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas properties in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin. The company holds interests in properties located in the Alberta Deep Basin, NEBC Montney, and the Peace River High Triassic oil complex.

Further Reading: Trading Ex-Dividend