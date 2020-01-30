Tourmaline Oil (TSE:TOU) Stock Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $13.79

Tourmaline Oil Corp (TSE:TOU)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $13.79 and traded as high as $13.90. Tourmaline Oil shares last traded at $13.64, with a volume of 599,856 shares changing hands.

TOU has been the subject of several analyst reports. TD Securities raised shares of Tourmaline Oil from a “buy” rating to an “action list buy” rating and set a C$24.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on Tourmaline Oil from C$17.00 to C$18.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Scotiabank dropped their target price on Tourmaline Oil from C$23.00 to C$21.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Raymond James reissued an “outperform” rating and set a C$16.00 target price on shares of Tourmaline Oil in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, National Bank Financial dropped their target price on Tourmaline Oil from C$23.50 to C$22.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Tourmaline Oil currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$20.13.

The firm has a market cap of $3.71 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.02. The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$14.81 and a 200 day moving average of C$13.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.89.

Tourmaline Oil (TSE:TOU) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported C$0.06 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$462.28 million during the quarter. As a group, analysts predict that Tourmaline Oil Corp will post 0.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st were given a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 13th. Tourmaline Oil’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.68%.

In other Tourmaline Oil news, Senior Officer Mike Rose bought 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$15.61 per share, for a total transaction of C$39,018.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,601,830 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$165,464,881.18. In the last quarter, insiders acquired 35,000 shares of company stock worth $486,259.

Tourmaline Oil Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas properties in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin. The company holds interests in properties located in the Alberta Deep Basin, NEBC Montney, and the Peace River High Triassic oil complex.

