Tower Resources (LON:TRP) Stock Price Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.54

Tower Resources PLC (LON:TRP)’s stock price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.54 and traded as low as $0.50. Tower Resources shares last traded at $0.54, with a volume of 4,271,932 shares traded.

The firm’s 50-day moving average is GBX 0.47 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 0.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.30 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.96.

Tower Resources Company Profile (LON:TRP)

Tower Resources Plc operates as an independent oil and gas exploration company in Africa. The company holds a 100% interest in the Thali production sharing contract that covers an area of 119.2 square kilometers located in the Rio del Rey basin, offshore Cameroon; and a 50% interest in the Algoa-Gamtoos license that covers an area of 11,809 square kilometers located in the offshore South Africa.

