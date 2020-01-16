Tower Semiconductor Ltd. (NASDAQ:TSEM) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $312.00 Million

Wall Street analysts expect Tower Semiconductor Ltd. (NASDAQ:TSEM) to announce sales of $312.00 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Tower Semiconductor’s earnings. Tower Semiconductor reported sales of $333.59 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 6.5%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th.

On average, analysts expect that Tower Semiconductor will report full year sales of $1.24 billion for the current fiscal year. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $1.32 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.31 billion to $1.32 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Tower Semiconductor.

Tower Semiconductor (NASDAQ:TSEM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 13th. The semiconductor company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.01. Tower Semiconductor had a net margin of 8.51% and a return on equity of 9.63%. The business had revenue of $312.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $312.05 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.37 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

TSEM has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Tower Semiconductor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 7th. Craig Hallum reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $32.00 target price (up from $24.00) on shares of Tower Semiconductor in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 target price on shares of Tower Semiconductor in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Tower Semiconductor from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.57.

Shares of TSEM stock traded up $0.22 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $25.28. 6,142 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 307,550. Tower Semiconductor has a fifty-two week low of $13.57 and a fifty-two week high of $25.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 3.70 and a current ratio of 4.50. The company has a market capitalization of $2.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.70, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.20. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.82.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TSEM. KCS Wealth Advisory acquired a new position in Tower Semiconductor during the third quarter worth about $31,000. State of Tennessee Treasury Department purchased a new position in Tower Semiconductor in the 3rd quarter worth about $72,000. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in Tower Semiconductor in the 2nd quarter worth about $178,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Tower Semiconductor by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,460 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $220,000 after purchasing an additional 562 shares in the last quarter. Finally, M&T Bank Corp increased its stake in Tower Semiconductor by 34.9% in the 2nd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 14,873 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $235,000 after purchasing an additional 3,848 shares in the last quarter. 52.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Tower Semiconductor Company Profile

Tower Semiconductor Ltd., an independent semiconductor foundry, manufactures and markets analog intensive mixed-signal semiconductor devices in the United States, Japan, Asia, and Europe. It provides various customizable process technologies, including SiGe, BiCMOS, mixed-signal/CMOS, RF CMOS, CMOS image sensor, integrated power management, and MEMS.

