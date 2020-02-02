Tower Semiconductor Ltd. (NASDAQ:TSEM) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Tower Semiconductor Ltd. (NASDAQ:TSEM) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the six ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $26.57.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 target price on shares of Tower Semiconductor in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. ValuEngine downgraded Tower Semiconductor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 7th. Craig Hallum reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price target (up from $24.00) on shares of Tower Semiconductor in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded Tower Semiconductor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Systematic Financial Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Tower Semiconductor during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,102,000. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Tower Semiconductor by 36.9% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 91,157 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,754,000 after acquiring an additional 24,549 shares in the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new stake in shares of Tower Semiconductor during the 2nd quarter worth about $256,000. Castleark Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tower Semiconductor during the 3rd quarter worth about $3,512,000. Finally, Menora Mivtachim Holdings LTD. boosted its stake in shares of Tower Semiconductor by 39.0% during the 3rd quarter. Menora Mivtachim Holdings LTD. now owns 605,459 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $11,649,000 after acquiring an additional 170,000 shares in the last quarter. 52.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ TSEM traded down $0.90 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $22.18. The stock had a trading volume of 361,435 shares, compared to its average volume of 326,497. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 3.70 and a current ratio of 4.50. The company has a 50 day moving average of $24.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of $21.47. Tower Semiconductor has a twelve month low of $14.36 and a twelve month high of $25.80. The firm has a market cap of $2.18 billion, a PE ratio of 21.75, a PEG ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.20.

Tower Semiconductor (NASDAQ:TSEM) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 13th. The semiconductor company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.01. Tower Semiconductor had a return on equity of 9.63% and a net margin of 8.51%. The firm had revenue of $312.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $312.05 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.37 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Tower Semiconductor will post 0.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Tower Semiconductor Company Profile

Tower Semiconductor Ltd., an independent semiconductor foundry, manufactures and markets analog intensive mixed-signal semiconductor devices in the United States, Japan, Asia, and Europe. It provides various customizable process technologies, including SiGe, BiCMOS, mixed-signal/CMOS, RF CMOS, CMOS image sensor, integrated power management, and MEMS.

