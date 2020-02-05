Town Centre Securities (LON:TOWN) Given Buy Rating at Peel Hunt

Peel Hunt reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Town Centre Securities (LON:TOWN) in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Separately, Liberum Capital reduced their target price on Town Centre Securities from GBX 300 ($3.95) to GBX 290 ($3.81) and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd.

TOWN traded up GBX 1 ($0.01) during midday trading on Monday, reaching GBX 223 ($2.93). 10,692 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 33,358. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 109.24, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.84. Town Centre Securities has a one year low of GBX 164 ($2.16) and a one year high of GBX 235.94 ($3.10). The stock has a market capitalization of $120.13 million and a P/E ratio of -9.49. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 221.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 204.36.

About Town Centre Securities

Town Centre Securities PLC (TCS) is a leading UK property investment & development company with property assets of over £400 million. With more than 50 years' experience, a commitment to sustainable development and a reputation for quality & innovation, TCS create outstanding mixed use developments close to transport hubs in Leeds, Manchester, Glasgow and London.

