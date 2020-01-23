Town Sports International (NASDAQ:CLUB) Shares Pass Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $1.80

Town Sports International Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLUB) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $1.80 and traded as high as $2.90. Town Sports International shares last traded at $2.79, with a volume of 88,313 shares.

A number of research firms have issued reports on CLUB. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Town Sports International from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. ValuEngine raised shares of Town Sports International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd.

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.81. The firm has a market cap of $78.13 million, a PE ratio of -5.38 and a beta of 1.27.

Town Sports International (NASDAQ:CLUB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.44) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.33). The business had revenue of $115.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $116.61 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Town Sports International Holdings, Inc. will post -0.42 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Town Sports International news, major shareholder Hg Vora Capital Management, Ll sold 4,200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.50, for a total value of $6,300,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Patrick Walsh bought 4,300,000 shares of Town Sports International stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $1.50 per share, with a total value of $6,450,000.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 8,702,499 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,053,748.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 7,001,884 shares of company stock valued at $10,503,297. Corporate insiders own 13.30% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CLUB. A.R.T. Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Town Sports International during the second quarter worth $29,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Town Sports International by 3,383.1% during the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,376 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 19,791 shares during the last quarter. Jefferies Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Town Sports International during the second quarter worth $39,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Town Sports International during the second quarter worth $104,000. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new position in shares of Town Sports International during the second quarter worth $140,000. 61.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Town Sports International Company Profile (NASDAQ:CLUB)

Town Sports International Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates fitness clubs in the Northeast and Mid-Atlantic regions of the United States. The company's clubs offer special purpose rooms for group fitness classes; and other exercise programs, as well as accommodate cardiovascular and strength-training equipment.

