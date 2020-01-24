TowneBank (NASDAQ:TOWN) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.05 EPS

TowneBank (NASDAQ:TOWN) announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The bank reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.05, Bloomberg Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $139.67 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $139.19 million. TowneBank had a return on equity of 8.81% and a net margin of 21.05%.

Shares of NASDAQ TOWN traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $27.82. The stock had a trading volume of 12,816 shares, compared to its average volume of 94,663. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $28.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.64. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The firm has a market cap of $2.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.34 and a beta of 1.08. TowneBank has a 52-week low of $23.71 and a 52-week high of $29.02.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 10th. Investors of record on Monday, December 30th were issued a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 27th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.59%. TowneBank’s payout ratio is 36.36%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on TOWN shares. BidaskClub lowered TowneBank from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Saturday, November 23rd. Stephens started coverage on TowneBank in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $28.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered TowneBank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.00.

About TowneBank

TowneBank provides retail and commercial banking services for small- and medium-size businesses, professionals, and individuals. The company operates in three segments: Banking, Realty, and Insurance. It accepts various deposits products, including demand deposits, savings accounts, money rate savings, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts, and negotiable order of withdrawal accounts.

