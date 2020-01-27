Toyota Motor Corp (NYSE:TM) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Toyota Motor Corp (NYSE:TM) saw a significant decrease in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 372,800 shares, a decrease of 40.2% from the December 31st total of 623,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 117,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.2 days. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Toyota Motor by 2.4% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 246,282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,536,000 after purchasing an additional 5,883 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of Toyota Motor by 11.1% in the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 80,954 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,859,000 after purchasing an additional 8,115 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of Toyota Motor by 18.6% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 48,161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,972,000 after purchasing an additional 7,549 shares during the period. Sunbelt Securities Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Toyota Motor by 20.5% in the third quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 9,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,300,000 after purchasing an additional 1,648 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Toyota Motor by 7.5% in the third quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 12,619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,697,000 after purchasing an additional 877 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Toyota Motor stock traded down $1.75 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $141.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,129 shares, compared to its average volume of 121,146. Toyota Motor has a 1-year low of $116.40 and a 1-year high of $145.41. The business has a fifty day moving average of $141.31 and a 200 day moving average of $136.26. The company has a market capitalization of $201.60 billion, a PE ratio of 11.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

Toyota Motor (NYSE:TM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $3.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.94 by ($0.07). Toyota Motor had a return on equity of 9.58% and a net margin of 6.25%. The business had revenue of $71.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $68.99 billion. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Toyota Motor will post 14.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, ValuEngine lowered shares of Toyota Motor from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday.

Toyota Motor Company Profile

Toyota Motor Corporation designs, manufactures, assembles, and sells passenger vehicles, minivans and commercial vehicles, and related parts and accessories. It operates through Automotive, Financial Services, and All Other segments. The company offers hybrid cars under the Prius, Alphard, Vellfire, Sienta, RX-HV, Auris, Prius PHV, C-HR, LC, Camry, JPN TAXI, Avalon, Corolla HB, Crown, and Century names; fuel cell vehicles under the MIRAI and SORA names; and conventional engine vehicles, including subcompact and compact cars under the Corolla, Yaris, Vitz, Aygo, Prius C, Aqua, Passo, Roomy, Tank, Etios, Vios, AGYA, Rush, and Yaris iA names.

Featured Story: Stocks at 52 Week High