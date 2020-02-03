Toyota Motor (NYSE:TM) Getting Somewhat Favorable Press Coverage, Study Shows

News coverage about Toyota Motor (NYSE:TM) has trended somewhat positive this week, InfoTrie Sentiment reports. The research group rates the sentiment of news coverage by monitoring more than 6,000 blog and news sources in real time. The firm ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative five to five, with scores nearest to five being the most favorable. Toyota Motor earned a news impact score of 1.30 on their scale. InfoTrie also gave media coverage about the company an news buzz score of 2 out of 10, meaning that recent news coverage is very unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the immediate future.

Here are some of the media stories that may have impacted Toyota Motor's score:

Toyota Motor stock opened at $138.84 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $196.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.73. Toyota Motor has a 12-month low of $116.40 and a 12-month high of $145.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $141.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $136.76.

Toyota Motor (NYSE:TM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $3.87 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.94 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $71.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $68.99 billion. Toyota Motor had a return on equity of 9.58% and a net margin of 6.25%. As a group, analysts forecast that Toyota Motor will post 14.94 EPS for the current year.

Separately, ValuEngine cut shares of Toyota Motor from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd.

Toyota Motor Company Profile

Toyota Motor Corporation designs, manufactures, assembles, and sells passenger vehicles, minivans and commercial vehicles, and related parts and accessories. It operates through Automotive, Financial Services, and All Other segments. The company offers hybrid cars under the Prius, Alphard, Vellfire, Sienta, RX-HV, Auris, Prius PHV, C-HR, LC, Camry, JPN TAXI, Avalon, Corolla HB, Crown, and Century names; fuel cell vehicles under the MIRAI and SORA names; and conventional engine vehicles, including subcompact and compact cars under the Corolla, Yaris, Vitz, Aygo, Prius C, Aqua, Passo, Roomy, Tank, Etios, Vios, AGYA, Rush, and Yaris iA names.

