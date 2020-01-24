Toyota Motor (NYSE:TM) Receiving Somewhat Favorable Press Coverage, Study Shows

Headlines about Toyota Motor (NYSE:TM) have been trending somewhat positive recently, InfoTrie Sentiment reports. InfoTrie scores the sentiment of media coverage by reviewing more than 6,000 news and blog sources in real-time. The firm ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative five to positive five, with scores closest to five being the most favorable. Toyota Motor earned a media sentiment score of 0.57 on their scale. InfoTrie also gave news articles about the company an news buzz score of 0 out of 10, indicating that recent media coverage is extremely unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the near future.

Separately, ValuEngine cut Toyota Motor from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday.

Toyota Motor stock opened at $143.06 on Friday. Toyota Motor has a 52 week low of $116.40 and a 52 week high of $145.41. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $141.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $136.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The stock has a market cap of $201.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.74, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 0.73.

Toyota Motor (NYSE:TM) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $3.87 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.94 by ($0.07). Toyota Motor had a return on equity of 9.58% and a net margin of 6.25%. The business had revenue of $71.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $68.99 billion. On average, research analysts anticipate that Toyota Motor will post 15.45 earnings per share for the current year.

About Toyota Motor

Toyota Motor Corporation designs, manufactures, assembles, and sells passenger vehicles, minivans and commercial vehicles, and related parts and accessories. It operates through Automotive, Financial Services, and All Other segments. The company offers hybrid cars under the Prius, Alphard, Vellfire, Sienta, RX-HV, Auris, Prius PHV, C-HR, LC, Camry, JPN TAXI, Avalon, Corolla HB, Crown, and Century names; fuel cell vehicles under the MIRAI and SORA names; and conventional engine vehicles, including subcompact and compact cars under the Corolla, Yaris, Vitz, Aygo, Prius C, Aqua, Passo, Roomy, Tank, Etios, Vios, AGYA, Rush, and Yaris iA names.

