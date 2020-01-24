Toyota Motor (NYSE:TM) Stock Rating Lowered by ValuEngine

ValuEngine lowered shares of Toyota Motor (NYSE:TM) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, ValuEngine reports.

NYSE TM traded up $1.50 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $143.06. 169,400 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 140,026. The company’s 50-day moving average is $141.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $136.18. Toyota Motor has a one year low of $116.40 and a one year high of $145.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.06. The company has a market capitalization of $202.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.73.

Toyota Motor (NYSE:TM) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $3.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.94 by ($0.07). Toyota Motor had a return on equity of 9.58% and a net margin of 6.25%. The business had revenue of $71.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $68.99 billion. Research analysts predict that Toyota Motor will post 15.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TM. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Toyota Motor by 2.4% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 246,282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,536,000 after acquiring an additional 5,883 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp raised its position in Toyota Motor by 11.1% during the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 80,954 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,859,000 after acquiring an additional 8,115 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in Toyota Motor by 18.6% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 48,161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,972,000 after acquiring an additional 7,549 shares during the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. lifted its stake in Toyota Motor by 20.5% in the third quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 9,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,300,000 after acquiring an additional 1,648 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Partners LLC lifted its stake in Toyota Motor by 7.5% in the third quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 12,619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,697,000 after acquiring an additional 877 shares during the last quarter. 0.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Toyota Motor Company Profile

Toyota Motor Corporation designs, manufactures, assembles, and sells passenger vehicles, minivans and commercial vehicles, and related parts and accessories. It operates through Automotive, Financial Services, and All Other segments. The company offers hybrid cars under the Prius, Alphard, Vellfire, Sienta, RX-HV, Auris, Prius PHV, C-HR, LC, Camry, JPN TAXI, Avalon, Corolla HB, Crown, and Century names; fuel cell vehicles under the MIRAI and SORA names; and conventional engine vehicles, including subcompact and compact cars under the Corolla, Yaris, Vitz, Aygo, Prius C, Aqua, Passo, Roomy, Tank, Etios, Vios, AGYA, Rush, and Yaris iA names.

