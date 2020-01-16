TP Group (LON:TPG) Reaches New 12-Month High at $7.85

Shares of TP Group PLC (LON:TPG) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as GBX 7.85 ($0.10) and last traded at GBX 7.73 ($0.10), with a volume of 2430566 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 7.45 ($0.10).

The company has a market cap of $59.45 million and a PE ratio of -62.25. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 6.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 6.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.33.

TP Group Company Profile (LON:TPG)

TP Group plc, a specialist services and engineering company, provides integrity solutions and through-life support for applications in aerospace, defense, industrial, and government sectors worldwide. It operates in two business units, Engineering and Technology (TPG Engineering) and Consulting and Programme Services (TPG Services).

