TPG Specialty Lending Inc (NYSE:TSLX) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.47 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect that TPG Specialty Lending Inc (NYSE:TSLX) will post earnings of $0.47 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for TPG Specialty Lending’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.48 and the lowest is $0.45. TPG Specialty Lending reported earnings of $0.67 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 29.9%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, February 19th.

On average, analysts expect that TPG Specialty Lending will report full year earnings of $1.90 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.89 to $1.91. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $1.94 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.85 to $2.01. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover TPG Specialty Lending.

TPG Specialty Lending (NYSE:TSLX) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.07. TPG Specialty Lending had a return on equity of 12.75% and a net margin of 50.49%. The company had revenue of $70.05 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $64.45 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.50 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

TSLX has been the subject of a number of research reports. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on TPG Specialty Lending in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $23.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded TPG Specialty Lending from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 10th. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH downgraded TPG Specialty Lending from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.33.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in TPG Specialty Lending during the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. Synovus Financial Corp increased its holdings in TPG Specialty Lending by 12.2% during the 3rd quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 4,441 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 483 shares during the period. BB&T Securities LLC purchased a new stake in TPG Specialty Lending during the 3rd quarter worth about $392,000. Dean Capital Investments Management LLC increased its holdings in TPG Specialty Lending by 12.5% during the 3rd quarter. Dean Capital Investments Management LLC now owns 23,259 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $488,000 after purchasing an additional 2,580 shares during the period. Finally, PARK CIRCLE Co purchased a new stake in TPG Specialty Lending during the 3rd quarter worth about $501,000. 59.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE TSLX traded up $0.12 during trading on Monday, hitting $21.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 23,469 shares, compared to its average volume of 160,944. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.58 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The company has a market cap of $1.46 billion, a PE ratio of 11.03, a P/E/G ratio of 11.31 and a beta of 0.59. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.92. TPG Specialty Lending has a fifty-two week low of $19.16 and a fifty-two week high of $22.23.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Investors of record on Friday, December 13th were paid a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 12th. TPG Specialty Lending’s payout ratio is 69.33%.

TPG Specialty Lending Company Profile

TPG Specialty Lending, Inc is a business development company. The fund provides senior secured loans (first-lien, second-lien, and unitranche), mezzanine debt, non-control structured equity, and common equity with a focus on co-investments for organic growth, acquisitions, market or product expansion, restructuring initiatives, recapitalizations, and refinancing.

