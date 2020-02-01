TPG Telecom (ASX:TPM) Sets New 12-Month High at $7.46

Shares of TPG Telecom Ltd (ASX:TPM) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as A$7.46 ($5.29) and last traded at A$7.45 ($5.28), with a volume of 1859819 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at A$7.24 ($5.13).

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is A$6.95 and its 200-day moving average price is A$6.79. The company has a market cap of $6.94 billion and a P/E ratio of 40.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 51.43, a current ratio of 0.24 and a quick ratio of 0.20.

TPG Telecom Company Profile (ASX:TPM)

TPG Telecom Limited provides telecommunication services to residential users, small and medium enterprises, government, large corporate enterprises, and wholesale customers in Australia and internationally. The company offers ADSL2+, NBN, fiber optic and Ethernet broadband access, telephony services, Internet protocol television, SIM only mobile plans, and various business networking solutions.

