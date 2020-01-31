TPG Telecom (ASX:TPM) Shares Cross Above 50 Day Moving Average of $6.92

TPG Telecom Ltd (ASX:TPM)’s share price crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $6.92 and traded as high as $7.25. TPG Telecom shares last traded at $7.24, with a volume of 696,706 shares trading hands.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 51.43, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a current ratio of 0.24. The firm has a market cap of $6.94 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.00. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is A$6.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is A$6.79.

About TPG Telecom (ASX:TPM)

TPG Telecom Limited provides telecommunication services to residential users, small and medium enterprises, government, large corporate enterprises, and wholesale customers in Australia and internationally. The company offers ADSL2+, NBN, fiber optic and Ethernet broadband access, telephony services, Internet protocol television, SIM only mobile plans, and various business networking solutions.

