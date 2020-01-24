TPG Telecom (ASX:TPM) Stock Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average of $6.89

TPG Telecom Ltd (ASX:TPM) shares passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $6.89 and traded as high as $6.94. TPG Telecom shares last traded at $6.86, with a volume of 372,458 shares.

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 51.43. The company has a market cap of $6.54 billion and a P/E ratio of 37.70. The company has a fifty day moving average of A$6.90 and a 200 day moving average of A$6.77.

TPG Telecom Company Profile (ASX:TPM)

TPG Telecom Limited provides telecommunication services to residential users, small and medium enterprises, government, large corporate enterprises, and wholesale customers in Australia and internationally. The company offers ADSL2+, NBN, fiber optic and Ethernet broadband access, telephony services, Internet protocol television, SIM only mobile plans, and various business networking solutions.

Featured Article: Using other technical indicators with support levels