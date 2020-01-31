TPI Composites (NASDAQ:TPIC) Trading 5.1% Higher

TPI Composites Inc (NASDAQ:TPIC)’s share price traded up 5.1% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $20.60 and last traded at $20.55, 399,400 shares were traded during mid-day trading. A decline of 6% from the average session volume of 426,561 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.56.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. BidaskClub raised shares of TPI Composites from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of TPI Composites from $29.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of TPI Composites from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 10th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of TPI Composites from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. Finally, Roth Capital cut shares of TPI Composites from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. TPI Composites currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $28.00.

The stock has a market cap of $722.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -29.65 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.51.

TPI Composites (NASDAQ:TPIC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The industrial products company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by ($0.19). The firm had revenue of $383.84 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $400.60 million. TPI Composites had a negative net margin of 1.82% and a negative return on equity of 6.29%. The business’s revenue was up 50.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.26 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that TPI Composites Inc will post -0.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TPIC. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in TPI Composites by 61.0% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,975,173 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $48,826,000 after acquiring an additional 748,204 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its stake in TPI Composites by 1,551.5% in the third quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 563,149 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $10,559,000 after acquiring an additional 529,050 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its stake in TPI Composites by 117.4% in the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 657,357 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $12,325,000 after acquiring an additional 355,033 shares during the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its stake in TPI Composites by 18.7% in the third quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 2,253,234 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $42,248,000 after acquiring an additional 355,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its stake in shares of TPI Composites by 33.7% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 865,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $21,383,000 after buying an additional 218,103 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.86% of the company’s stock.

About TPI Composites (NASDAQ:TPIC)

TPI Composites, Inc manufactures and sells composite wind blades, and related precision molding and assembly systems to original equipment manufacturers. The company also provides composite solutions for the transportation industry. It operates in the United States, Asia, Mexico, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa.

