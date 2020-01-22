TR European Growth Trust (LON:TRG) Sets New 52-Week High at $998.62

TR European Growth Trust PLC (LON:TRG)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as GBX 998.62 ($13.14) and last traded at GBX 998.62 ($13.14), with a volume of 5431 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 994 ($13.08).

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

The company has a 50-day moving average of GBX 958.34 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 895.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $491.31 million and a PE ratio of -11.48.

About TR European Growth Trust (LON:TRG)

TR European Growth Trust PLC is a United Kingdom-based investment company. The Company’s investment objective is to achieve capital growth by investing predominantly in smaller and medium sized companies in Europe. The Company maintains a diversified portfolio. The Company invests 7% of its total assets.

See Also: Roth IRA