TRACON Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TCON) Rating Reiterated by HC Wainwright

TRACON Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TCON)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by stock analysts at HC Wainwright in a note issued to investors on Friday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They currently have a $18.00 price target on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. HC Wainwright’s price target suggests a potential upside of 354.55% from the company’s current price.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of TRACON Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of TRACON Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $8.83.

Shares of TCON stock opened at $3.96 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $2.78 and a 200-day moving average of $1.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. TRACON Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $2.07 and a 52 week high of $17.30.

TRACON Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TCON) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.03. Research analysts expect that TRACON Pharmaceuticals will post -7.75 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new position in shares of TRACON Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Wedbush Securities Inc. increased its stake in TRACON Pharmaceuticals by 207.4% during the 3rd quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 146,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 98,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in TRACON Pharmaceuticals by 17.5% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,209,203 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $822,000 after purchasing an additional 179,718 shares in the last quarter.

About TRACON Pharmaceuticals

TRACON Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics for cancer and wet age-related macular degeneration (AMD). Its lead product candidate is TRC105, an endoglin antibody, which is in randomized Phase III clinical trial for angiosarcoma; Phase I/II clinical trial for hepatocellular carcinoma; Phase I clinical trial for lung cancer; Phase I/II clinical trial for breast cancer; Phase II clinical trials for prostate cancer; and randomized Phase II clinical trial for wet AMD.

