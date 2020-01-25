TRACON Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TCON) Sees Large Volume Increase

TRACON Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:TCON) saw strong trading volume on Thursday . 1,501,200 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 17% from the previous session’s volume of 1,277,692 shares.The stock last traded at $4.38 and had previously closed at $3.74.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. ValuEngine upgraded TRACON Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price on shares of TRACON Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, January 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded TRACON Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. TRACON Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $8.83.

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84.

TRACON Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TCON) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by $0.03. As a group, equities analysts forecast that TRACON Pharmaceuticals Inc will post -7.75 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wedbush Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of TRACON Pharmaceuticals by 207.4% during the 3rd quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 146,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 98,500 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new stake in shares of TRACON Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of TRACON Pharmaceuticals by 17.5% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,209,203 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $822,000 after purchasing an additional 179,718 shares during the last quarter.

TRACON Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (NASDAQ:TCON)

TRACON Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics for cancer and wet age-related macular degeneration (AMD). Its lead product candidate is TRC105, an endoglin antibody, which is in randomized Phase III clinical trial for angiosarcoma; Phase I/II clinical trial for hepatocellular carcinoma; Phase I clinical trial for lung cancer; Phase I/II clinical trial for breast cancer; Phase II clinical trials for prostate cancer; and randomized Phase II clinical trial for wet AMD.

