Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) Expected to Announce Earnings of $1.23 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) will report earnings per share of $1.23 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have made estimates for Tractor Supply’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.28 and the lowest is $1.21. Tractor Supply posted earnings per share of $1.11 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 10.8%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, January 30th.

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Tractor Supply will report full-year earnings of $4.71 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.68 to $4.75. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $5.24 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.11 to $5.37. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Tractor Supply.

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The specialty retailer reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.03 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $1.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2 billion. Tractor Supply had a net margin of 6.69% and a return on equity of 36.64%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.95 earnings per share.

TSCO has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley upgraded Tractor Supply from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $115.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Wolfe Research started coverage on Tractor Supply in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $95.00 price objective for the company. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of Tractor Supply from $125.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $113.00 target price on shares of Tractor Supply and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Tractor Supply from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $98.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, October 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $108.16.

Tractor Supply stock traded down $0.22 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $93.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 29,279 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,216,519. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.00. Tractor Supply has a twelve month low of $82.62 and a twelve month high of $114.25. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $93.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $98.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75.

In other news, EVP Benjamin F. Parrish, Jr. sold 300 shares of Tractor Supply stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.48, for a total value of $29,544.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 26,022 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,562,646.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Chad Michael Frazell sold 13,441 shares of Tractor Supply stock in a transaction on Monday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.49, for a total transaction of $1,323,804.09. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Usca Ria LLC purchased a new position in Tractor Supply during the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Gradient Investments LLC raised its stake in Tractor Supply by 3,525.0% in the 4th quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 290 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 282 shares during the last quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Tractor Supply in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Executive Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Tractor Supply by 56.4% during the 3rd quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC now owns 352 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares during the period. Finally, B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management acquired a new position in Tractor Supply in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $45,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.25% of the company’s stock.

Tractor Supply Company Profile

Tractor Supply Company operates rural lifestyle retail stores in the United States. The company offers a selection of merchandise, including equine, livestock, pet, and small animal products necessary for their health, care, growth, and containment; hardware, truck, towing, and tool products; seasonal products, such as heating products, lawn and garden items, power equipment, gifts, and toys; work/recreational clothing and footwear; and maintenance products for agricultural and rural use.

Featured Story: How Investors Can Profit from Options Trading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Tractor Supply (TSCO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com