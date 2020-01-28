Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) Given Hold Rating at Nomura

Nomura reaffirmed their hold rating on shares of Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, AnalystRatings.com reports. Nomura currently has a $100.00 price target on the specialty retailer’s stock.

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on TSCO. Wedbush restated an outperform rating and set a $115.00 price objective (up from $105.00) on shares of Tractor Supply in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Northcoast Research upgraded shares of Tractor Supply from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $110.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $113.00 price objective on shares of Tractor Supply and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Tractor Supply from $113.00 to $119.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Tractor Supply from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and set a $115.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Tractor Supply presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $108.70.

TSCO stock opened at $93.99 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $92.94 and a 200 day moving average of $97.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.08 billion, a PE ratio of 20.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75. Tractor Supply has a 52 week low of $82.62 and a 52 week high of $114.25.

In other news, EVP Benjamin F. Parrish, Jr. sold 300 shares of Tractor Supply stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.48, for a total transaction of $29,544.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 26,022 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,562,646.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Chad Michael Frazell sold 13,441 shares of Tractor Supply stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.49, for a total transaction of $1,323,804.09. 1.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Gradient Investments LLC increased its holdings in Tractor Supply by 3,525.0% in the 4th quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 290 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 282 shares in the last quarter. Usca Ria LLC purchased a new stake in Tractor Supply in the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Tractor Supply during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Executive Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Tractor Supply by 56.4% during the 3rd quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC now owns 352 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Finally, B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management acquired a new stake in Tractor Supply during the 3rd quarter worth $45,000. 82.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Tractor Supply

Tractor Supply Company operates rural lifestyle retail stores in the United States. The company offers a selection of merchandise, including equine, livestock, pet, and small animal products necessary for their health, care, growth, and containment; hardware, truck, towing, and tool products; seasonal products, such as heating products, lawn and garden items, power equipment, gifts, and toys; work/recreational clothing and footwear; and maintenance products for agricultural and rural use.

Read More: The risks of owning bonds