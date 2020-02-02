Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) Price Target Cut to $97.00 by Analysts at UBS Group

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) had its target price decreased by analysts at UBS Group from $100.00 to $97.00 in a research report issued on Friday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the specialty retailer’s stock. UBS Group’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 4.36% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $105.00 target price on shares of Tractor Supply in a research report on Thursday. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of Tractor Supply from $120.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Raymond James began coverage on shares of Tractor Supply in a research report on Monday, October 7th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating and a $115.00 target price on the stock. BidaskClub raised shares of Tractor Supply from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group decreased their target price on shares of Tractor Supply from $108.00 to $106.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $109.05.

Shares of TSCO stock traded down $0.88 on Friday, hitting $92.95. 2,797,884 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,743,865. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $92.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $97.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a current ratio of 1.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.00 billion, a PE ratio of 20.38, a PEG ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.00. Tractor Supply has a twelve month low of $82.62 and a twelve month high of $114.25.

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The specialty retailer reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.23 by ($0.02). Tractor Supply had a net margin of 6.69% and a return on equity of 36.64%. The company had revenue of $2.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.25 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.11 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Tractor Supply will post 4.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Tractor Supply news, EVP Benjamin F. Parrish, Jr. sold 300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.48, for a total transaction of $29,544.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 26,022 shares in the company, valued at $2,562,646.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Chad Michael Frazell sold 13,441 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.49, for a total transaction of $1,323,804.09. 1.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Raymond James Trust N.A. purchased a new stake in Tractor Supply during the fourth quarter worth about $227,000. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of Tractor Supply by 112.4% during the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 85,628 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $7,744,000 after buying an additional 45,313 shares during the period. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. increased its stake in shares of Tractor Supply by 3.3% during the third quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. now owns 4,490 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $405,000 after buying an additional 144 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Tractor Supply by 219.2% during the third quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 145,786 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $13,185,000 after buying an additional 100,115 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Tractor Supply by 6.4% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 138,685 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $12,542,000 after buying an additional 8,323 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.21% of the company’s stock.

About Tractor Supply

Tractor Supply Company operates rural lifestyle retail stores in the United States. The company offers a selection of merchandise, including equine, livestock, pet, and small animal products necessary for their health, care, growth, and containment; hardware, truck, towing, and tool products; seasonal products, such as heating products, lawn and garden items, power equipment, gifts, and toys; work/recreational clothing and footwear; and maintenance products for agricultural and rural use.

