Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) Price Target Lowered to $96.00 at Nomura

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) had its price objective reduced by Nomura from $100.00 to $96.00 in a report released on Friday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the specialty retailer’s stock.

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James initiated coverage on Tractor Supply in a research report on Monday, October 7th. They set a strong-buy rating and a $115.00 price target for the company. UBS Group lowered their price target on Tractor Supply from $100.00 to $97.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Bank of America raised Tractor Supply from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $120.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Tractor Supply in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. They set a hold rating and a $95.00 price target for the company. Finally, ValuEngine raised Tractor Supply from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $109.75.

Shares of NASDAQ:TSCO traded down $0.88 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $92.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,797,884 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,743,865. The firm has a market cap of $11.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75. Tractor Supply has a 1 year low of $82.62 and a 1 year high of $114.25. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $92.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $97.43.

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The specialty retailer reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.23 by ($0.02). Tractor Supply had a net margin of 6.69% and a return on equity of 36.64%. The firm had revenue of $2.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.25 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.11 EPS. Tractor Supply’s revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Tractor Supply will post 4.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Tractor Supply news, EVP Benjamin F. Parrish, Jr. sold 300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.48, for a total transaction of $29,544.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 26,022 shares in the company, valued at $2,562,646.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Chad Michael Frazell sold 13,441 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.49, for a total value of $1,323,804.09. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Usca Ria LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tractor Supply during the third quarter worth about $27,000. Gradient Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Tractor Supply by 3,525.0% in the fourth quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 290 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 282 shares in the last quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tractor Supply in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Executive Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Tractor Supply by 56.4% in the third quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC now owns 352 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CFM Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tractor Supply in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Institutional investors own 82.21% of the company’s stock.

About Tractor Supply

Tractor Supply Company operates rural lifestyle retail stores in the United States. The company offers a selection of merchandise, including equine, livestock, pet, and small animal products necessary for their health, care, growth, and containment; hardware, truck, towing, and tool products; seasonal products, such as heating products, lawn and garden items, power equipment, gifts, and toys; work/recreational clothing and footwear; and maintenance products for agricultural and rural use.

Featured Article: How to calculate compound interest