Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.02 EPS

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The specialty retailer reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.23 by ($0.02), Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $2.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.25 billion. Tractor Supply had a net margin of 6.69% and a return on equity of 36.64%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.11 earnings per share. Tractor Supply updated its FY 2020

Pre-Market guidance to 4.90-5.10 EPS and its FY20 guidance to $4.90-5.10 EPS.

Shares of TSCO stock traded down $2.45 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $91.38. 969,341 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,460,370. Tractor Supply has a 12-month low of $82.62 and a 12-month high of $114.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $92.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $97.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.00.

Several brokerages have recently commented on TSCO. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Tractor Supply from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $113.00 price target on shares of Tractor Supply and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Tractor Supply from $113.00 to $119.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of Tractor Supply from $120.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Finally, Raymond James began coverage on shares of Tractor Supply in a report on Monday, October 7th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating and a $115.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $109.75.

In related news, EVP Benjamin F. Parrish, Jr. sold 300 shares of Tractor Supply stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.48, for a total transaction of $29,544.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 26,022 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,562,646.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Chad Michael Frazell sold 13,441 shares of Tractor Supply stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.49, for a total transaction of $1,323,804.09. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Tractor Supply

Tractor Supply Company operates rural lifestyle retail stores in the United States. The company offers a selection of merchandise, including equine, livestock, pet, and small animal products necessary for their health, care, growth, and containment; hardware, truck, towing, and tool products; seasonal products, such as heating products, lawn and garden items, power equipment, gifts, and toys; work/recreational clothing and footwear; and maintenance products for agricultural and rural use.

