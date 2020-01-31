Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) Shares Gap Down on Disappointing Earnings

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Thursday following a dissappointing earnings announcement. The stock had previously closed at $101.24, but opened at $95.02. Tractor Supply shares last traded at $93.83, with a volume of 4,613,874 shares traded.

The specialty retailer reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.23 by ($0.02). Tractor Supply had a net margin of 6.69% and a return on equity of 36.64%. The business had revenue of $2.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.25 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.11 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on TSCO shares. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $115.00 price objective (up previously from $105.00) on shares of Tractor Supply in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Tractor Supply from $113.00 to $119.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Gordon Haskett downgraded Tractor Supply from a “buy” rating to an “accumulate” rating in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Tractor Supply from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $98.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, October 4th. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on Tractor Supply in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $95.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $109.95.

In related news, EVP Benjamin F. Parrish, Jr. sold 300 shares of Tractor Supply stock in a transaction on Friday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.48, for a total transaction of $29,544.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 26,022 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,562,646.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Chad Michael Frazell sold 13,441 shares of Tractor Supply stock in a transaction on Monday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.49, for a total value of $1,323,804.09. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Trustcore Financial Services LLC grew its stake in Tractor Supply by 3,679.2% in the fourth quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 4,006 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $374,000 after acquiring an additional 3,900 shares during the period. CFM Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Tractor Supply in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. S.A. Mason LLC acquired a new position in Tractor Supply in the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its stake in Tractor Supply by 77,230.8% in the fourth quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 10,053 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $939,000 after acquiring an additional 10,040 shares during the period. Finally, Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI grew its stake in Tractor Supply by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI now owns 39,643 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $3,704,000 after acquiring an additional 2,219 shares during the period. 82.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 0.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.58, a PEG ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.00. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $92.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $97.53.

About Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO)

Tractor Supply Company operates rural lifestyle retail stores in the United States. The company offers a selection of merchandise, including equine, livestock, pet, and small animal products necessary for their health, care, growth, and containment; hardware, truck, towing, and tool products; seasonal products, such as heating products, lawn and garden items, power equipment, gifts, and toys; work/recreational clothing and footwear; and maintenance products for agricultural and rural use.

