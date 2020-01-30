Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) Short Interest Update

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,590,000 shares, a growth of 14.6% from the December 31st total of 2,260,000 shares. Currently, 2.2% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 1,280,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.0 days.

In other news, SVP Chad Michael Frazell sold 13,441 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.49, for a total transaction of $1,323,804.09. Also, EVP Benjamin F. Parrish, Jr. sold 300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.48, for a total value of $29,544.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 26,022 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,562,646.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. S.A. Mason LLC acquired a new position in Tractor Supply during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lifted its position in shares of Tractor Supply by 77,230.8% in the fourth quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 10,053 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $939,000 after buying an additional 10,040 shares during the last quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI lifted its position in shares of Tractor Supply by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI now owns 39,643 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $3,704,000 after buying an additional 2,219 shares during the last quarter. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Tractor Supply by 298.5% during the 4th quarter. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,841 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $172,000 after purchasing an additional 1,379 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dearborn Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Tractor Supply by 7,662.9% during the 4th quarter. Dearborn Partners LLC now owns 294,992 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $27,564,000 after purchasing an additional 291,192 shares during the last quarter. 82.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:TSCO opened at $90.91 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a current ratio of 1.60. The company has a market cap of $11.25 billion, a PE ratio of 19.94, a PEG ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.00. Tractor Supply has a 52-week low of $82.62 and a 52-week high of $114.25. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $92.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $97.63.

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The specialty retailer reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.23 by ($0.02). Tractor Supply had a return on equity of 36.64% and a net margin of 6.69%. The firm had revenue of $2.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.25 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.11 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Tractor Supply will post 4.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on TSCO shares. Morgan Stanley raised Tractor Supply from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $115.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Tractor Supply from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $98.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, October 4th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on Tractor Supply from $125.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Northcoast Research upgraded Tractor Supply from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Tractor Supply in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. They set a “hold” rating and a $95.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Tractor Supply currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $109.95.

Tractor Supply Company Profile

Tractor Supply Company operates rural lifestyle retail stores in the United States. The company offers a selection of merchandise, including equine, livestock, pet, and small animal products necessary for their health, care, growth, and containment; hardware, truck, towing, and tool products; seasonal products, such as heating products, lawn and garden items, power equipment, gifts, and toys; work/recreational clothing and footwear; and maintenance products for agricultural and rural use.

