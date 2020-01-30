Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) Stock Rating Upgraded by BidaskClub

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) was upgraded by equities research analysts at BidaskClub from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, BidAskClub reports.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Raymond James started coverage on shares of Tractor Supply in a report on Monday, October 7th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating and a $115.00 target price for the company. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $113.00 target price on shares of Tractor Supply and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $105.00 target price on shares of Tractor Supply in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Tractor Supply from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $98.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, October 4th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Tractor Supply from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Tractor Supply has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $109.95.

TSCO stock opened at $95.02 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $92.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $97.63. Tractor Supply has a fifty-two week low of $82.62 and a fifty-two week high of $114.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a current ratio of 1.60. The firm has a market cap of $11.08 billion, a PE ratio of 20.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.00.

In other news, SVP Chad Michael Frazell sold 13,441 shares of Tractor Supply stock in a transaction on Monday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.49, for a total transaction of $1,323,804.09. Also, EVP Benjamin F. Parrish, Jr. sold 300 shares of Tractor Supply stock in a transaction on Friday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.48, for a total value of $29,544.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 26,022 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,562,646.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Tractor Supply by 3.3% during the third quarter. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,491 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $316,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Tractor Supply by 56.4% in the third quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC now owns 352 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. World Asset Management Inc raised its holdings in shares of Tractor Supply by 1.5% in the third quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 9,589 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $867,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Tractor Supply by 3.3% in the third quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. now owns 4,490 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $405,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. Finally, D.B. Root & Company LLC raised its holdings in shares of Tractor Supply by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. D.B. Root & Company LLC now owns 6,188 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $578,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.21% of the company’s stock.

Tractor Supply Company Profile

Tractor Supply Company operates rural lifestyle retail stores in the United States. The company offers a selection of merchandise, including equine, livestock, pet, and small animal products necessary for their health, care, growth, and containment; hardware, truck, towing, and tool products; seasonal products, such as heating products, lawn and garden items, power equipment, gifts, and toys; work/recreational clothing and footwear; and maintenance products for agricultural and rural use.

