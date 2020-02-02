Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) updated its FY 2020

Pre-Market earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 4.90-5.10 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $5.21. The company issued revenue guidance of $8.75-8.9 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $8.96 billion.Tractor Supply also updated its FY20 guidance to $4.90-5.10 EPS.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Tractor Supply from $113.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Telsey Advisory Group dropped their price target on shares of Tractor Supply from $108.00 to $106.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Tractor Supply in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. They issued a hold rating and a $95.00 price target on the stock. Wedbush reaffirmed an outperform rating and issued a $115.00 price target (up from $105.00) on shares of Tractor Supply in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Tractor Supply from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $109.75.

Tractor Supply stock traded down $0.88 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $92.95. 2,797,884 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,743,865. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75. The stock has a market cap of $11.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.00. Tractor Supply has a 1-year low of $82.62 and a 1-year high of $114.25. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $92.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of $97.43.

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The specialty retailer reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.23 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $2.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.25 billion. Tractor Supply had a return on equity of 36.64% and a net margin of 6.69%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.11 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Tractor Supply will post 4.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Tractor Supply news, SVP Chad Michael Frazell sold 13,441 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.49, for a total transaction of $1,323,804.09. Also, EVP Benjamin F. Parrish, Jr. sold 300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.48, for a total value of $29,544.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 26,022 shares in the company, valued at $2,562,646.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

About Tractor Supply

Tractor Supply Company operates rural lifestyle retail stores in the United States. The company offers a selection of merchandise, including equine, livestock, pet, and small animal products necessary for their health, care, growth, and containment; hardware, truck, towing, and tool products; seasonal products, such as heating products, lawn and garden items, power equipment, gifts, and toys; work/recreational clothing and footwear; and maintenance products for agricultural and rural use.

