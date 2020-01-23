Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) Upgraded by Morgan Stanley to Overweight

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) was upgraded by Morgan Stanley from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm currently has a $115.00 target price on the specialty retailer’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 23.83% from the stock’s current price.

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

TSCO has been the topic of several other research reports. BidaskClub cut Tractor Supply from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of Tractor Supply from $125.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Northcoast Research raised shares of Tractor Supply from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Nomura assumed coverage on shares of Tractor Supply in a report on Friday, November 8th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $100.00 price target for the company. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Tractor Supply from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $108.16.

Shares of Tractor Supply stock opened at $92.87 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.99 billion, a PE ratio of 20.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.00. Tractor Supply has a 12-month low of $82.62 and a 12-month high of $114.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $93.27 and its 200-day moving average is $98.20.

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The specialty retailer reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.03 by ($0.01). Tractor Supply had a return on equity of 36.64% and a net margin of 6.69%. The business had revenue of $1.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.95 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Tractor Supply will post 4.71 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Benjamin F. Parrish, Jr. sold 300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.48, for a total transaction of $29,544.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 26,022 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,562,646.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Chad Michael Frazell sold 13,441 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.49, for a total transaction of $1,323,804.09. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Tractor Supply by 417.4% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 958,613 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $104,297,000 after acquiring an additional 773,332 shares in the last quarter. SPF Beheer BV acquired a new position in shares of Tractor Supply during the 4th quarter valued at about $69,945,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in shares of Tractor Supply by 8.8% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,791,079 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $252,426,000 after acquiring an additional 226,050 shares in the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS raised its stake in shares of Tractor Supply by 21.6% in the 3rd quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 1,162,006 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $105,092,000 after acquiring an additional 206,554 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Tractor Supply by 11.7% in the 2nd quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,771,296 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $192,717,000 after acquiring an additional 186,161 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.25% of the company’s stock.

About Tractor Supply

Tractor Supply Company operates rural lifestyle retail stores in the United States. The company offers a selection of merchandise, including equine, livestock, pet, and small animal products necessary for their health, care, growth, and containment; hardware, truck, towing, and tool products; seasonal products, such as heating products, lawn and garden items, power equipment, gifts, and toys; work/recreational clothing and footwear; and maintenance products for agricultural and rural use.

Recommended Story: Closed-End Mutual Funds