Trade Desk Inc (NASDAQ:TTD) Expected to Post Earnings of $1.19 Per Share

Equities analysts expect that Trade Desk Inc (NASDAQ:TTD) will post earnings per share (EPS) of $1.19 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have made estimates for Trade Desk’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.11 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.30. Trade Desk posted earnings per share of $1.09 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 9.2%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, February 20th.

On average, analysts expect that Trade Desk will report full year earnings of $3.38 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.30 to $3.50. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $3.82 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.44 to $4.20. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Trade Desk.

Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The technology company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $164.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $164.26 million. Trade Desk had a return on equity of 20.31% and a net margin of 15.99%.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on TTD. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of Trade Desk from $260.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Trade Desk from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $250.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price target on shares of Trade Desk from $240.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. SunTrust Banks reissued a “buy” rating and set a $285.00 target price on shares of Trade Desk in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $325.00 target price on shares of Trade Desk in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $244.24.

Shares of NASDAQ:TTD opened at $269.18 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $272.26 and a 200-day moving average of $239.35. The firm has a market cap of $12.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 132.60, a P/E/G ratio of 4.61 and a beta of 2.74. Trade Desk has a twelve month low of $138.58 and a twelve month high of $293.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

In related news, CMO Susan Vobejda sold 1,754 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.59, for a total value of $357,096.86. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 34,833 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,091,650.47. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Brian John Stempeck sold 83,784 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $249.87, for a total transaction of $20,935,108.08. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 120,555 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,123,077.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 233,949 shares of company stock valued at $57,291,234. 17.44% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its position in shares of Trade Desk by 1,497.3% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 24,071 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,515,000 after acquiring an additional 22,564 shares in the last quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Trade Desk in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $152,000. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Trade Desk by 391.5% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 24,481 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,591,000 after acquiring an additional 19,500 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc lifted its position in shares of Trade Desk by 48.2% in the 3rd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 6,958 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,304,000 after acquiring an additional 2,264 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Trade Desk in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $645,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.80% of the company’s stock.

Trade Desk Company Profile

The Trade Desk, Inc, a technology company, provides a self-service omnichannel software platform that enables clients to purchase and manage data-driven digital advertising campaigns in the United States and internationally. The company's platform allows clients to manage integrated advertising campaigns in various advertising channels and formats, including display, video, audio, native and social, and on a multitude of devices, such as computers, mobile devices, and connected TV (CTV).

