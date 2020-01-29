Traders Buy High Volume of Call Options on Smith & Nephew (NYSE:SNN)

Smith & Nephew plc (NYSE:SNN) was the target of some unusual options trading activity on Tuesday. Stock traders bought 2,418 call options on the stock. This is an increase of 2,139% compared to the average volume of 108 call options.

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

SNN has been the topic of several recent research reports. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of Smith & Nephew in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Smith & Nephew from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Smith & Nephew in a report on Thursday, November 21st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Smith & Nephew from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.00.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SNN. WCM Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Smith & Nephew during the third quarter worth $123,389,000. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Smith & Nephew by 640.8% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,341,034 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $53,788,000 after buying an additional 1,160,015 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Smith & Nephew during the second quarter worth $23,631,000. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. purchased a new stake in Smith & Nephew during the third quarter worth $17,259,000. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Smith & Nephew by 106.3% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 274,591 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $13,216,000 after buying an additional 141,460 shares in the last quarter. 8.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE SNN traded up $0.58 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $50.11. 3,001 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 431,419. The business’s 50 day moving average is $48.22 and its 200-day moving average is $46.19. Smith & Nephew has a 1 year low of $37.47 and a 1 year high of $50.69. The company has a market capitalization of $22.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.80, a P/E/G ratio of 4.20 and a beta of 0.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 2.00.

About Smith & Nephew

Smith & Nephew plc develops, manufactures, and sells medical devices worldwide. The company offers sports medicine joint repair products for surgeons, including an array of instruments, technologies, and implants necessary to perform minimally invasive surgery of the joints, such as the repair of soft tissue injuries and degenerative conditions of the knee, hip, and shoulder.

Read More: Certificate of Deposit (CD) For Risk Adverse Investors?